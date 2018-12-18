Justin Fields had voiced his frustrations with his play at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - Freshman quarterback Justin Fields spoke Monday to Georgia coaching staff exploring the possibility of a transfer, according to DawgNation.
A Georgia official would not comment Monday night. Members of Fields’ family would not confirm the report. Fields, who played at Cobb’s Harrison High School, has yet to comment on social media.
Some have speculated that Fields was unhappy with his role as Jake Fromm’s backup. A Twitter video posted by Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein gives voice to that perception.
After a 41-17 win over South Carolina in the season’s second game, video shows Fields lamenting his lack of passing opportunities against the Gamecocks.
Warning: Video contains explicit language
Justin Fields.. clearly frustrated with his role at times this season.— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 18, 2018
Here.. following UGA’s 41-17 win over South Carolina..
“I handed the ball off good as f*#k...I didn’t do s*#t bro)
(Explicit language⬇️) pic.twitter.com/ahNzsTmzg9
In his freshman season, Fields completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts on this season for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 266 rushing yards on the season and four touchdowns. Fields did not start this season, but he played in 12 of the 13 games. In the SEC Championship, Fields executed the ill-fated fake punt on fourth-and-11 in the loss to Alabama.
Especially in big games, Fields was used sparingly. Against Missouri, it was a single carry for three yards. The same stat line against LSU. In Jacksonville against the Gators, Fields didn't even see the field. In a top-10 matchup with Kentucky, he only handed the ball off.
Fields spoke to reporters after the SEC Championship game. When asked by if he could confirm whether or not he would return to Georgia for his sophomore season, he did not.
