ATLANTA - Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who led the league in receiving yards, has pulled out of the Jan. 27 Pro Bowl in Orlando.
Tampa Bay wide receiver Michael Evans will replace Jones in the All-Star game, the Buccaneers announced.
Jones played in all 16 games this season, but was on the injury report for a hip and ribs injuries for the final three games of the season.
Jones, who was voted to the AP All-Pro second team last week, had 113 catches for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018. Jones made first-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016.
Evans caught 86 passes for 1,524 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Center Alex Mack was also selected to the Pro Bowl.
Quarterback Matt Ryan, tight end Austin Hooper and special teamer Justin Bethel are Pro Bowl alternates.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
