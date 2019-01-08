Falcons offer Dirk Koetter offensive coordinator position

ATLANTA - Dirk Koetter has been offered the position of Falcons offensive coordinator, according to one person familiar with the situation. A high-ranking team official when asked to confirm would say only there is no agreement at this time.
Koetter, the former Tampa Bay head coach, interviewed with the Falcons on Saturday. He will replace Steve Sarkisian, who was one of three Falcons coordinators fired after a 7-9 season. Koetter previously served as offensive coordinator with the Falcons from 2012-14 and work with quarterback Matt Ryan.
Koetter was fired by Tampa Bay a day after losing to the Falcons in the regular-season finale. He was one of three known candidates to interview for the position, along with former Seattle offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and former Falcons offensive coordinator and Buffalo, Jacksonville and Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey.
“We're not having wholesale changes on how we play in terms of a system,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said last week. “Not only is it important for the players and the staff, but also for Thomas (Dimitroff) and his staff as well in terms of the players that we're scouting for, to fit the system. I think adaptability is probably the top factor going in.”
Koetter would have to adapt parts of his schemes.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
