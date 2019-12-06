List: Teams' chances of winning state title

Below are the percentage chances of a state championship for each of the 32 semifinal teams, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
Class AAAAAAA
56% - Lowndes
18% - North Gwinnett
15% - Parkview
10% - Marietta
Class AAAAAA
56% - Dacula
26% - Harrison
15% - Allatoona
4% - Richmond Hill
Class AAAAA
50% - Warner Robins
41% - Buford
7% - Jones County
2% - Starr's Mill
Class AAAA
52% - Woodward Academy
19% - Blessed Trinity
17% - Sandy Creek
13% - Oconee County
Class AAA
64% - Cedar Grove
14% - Jenkins
14% - Crisp County
8% - Greater Atlanta Christian
Class AA
40% - Dublin
33% - Callaway
16% - Brooks County
11% - Thomasville
Class A (private)
49% - Holy Innocents'
37% - ELCA
9% - Fellowship Christian
5% - Wesleyan
Class A (public)
67% - Irwin County
18% - Clinch County
13% - Pelham
1% - Marion County
