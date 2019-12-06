  • List: Teams' chances of winning state title

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    

    Below are the percentage chances of a state championship for each of the 32 semifinal teams, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    56% - Lowndes 

    18% - North Gwinnett 

    15% - Parkview 

    10% - Marietta 

    Class AAAAAA 

    56% - Dacula 

    26% - Harrison 

    15% - Allatoona 

    4% - Richmond Hill 

    Class AAAAA 

    50% - Warner Robins 

    41% - Buford 

    7% - Jones County 

    2% - Starr's Mill 

    Class AAAA 

    52% - Woodward Academy 

    19% - Blessed Trinity 

    17% - Sandy Creek 

    13% - Oconee County 

    Class AAA 

    64% - Cedar Grove 

    14% - Jenkins 

    14% - Crisp County 

    8% - Greater Atlanta Christian 

    Class AA 

    40% - Dublin 

    33% - Callaway 

    16% - Brooks County 

    11% - Thomasville 

    Class A (private) 

    49% - Holy Innocents' 

    37% - ELCA 

    9% - Fellowship Christian 

    5% - Wesleyan 

    Class A (public) 

    67% - Irwin County 

    18% - Clinch County 

    13% - Pelham 

    1% - Marion County 

