High school football rankings this week

Hapeville Charter’s 19-game winning streak, the longest in Fulton County Schools history, is over. The school’s reign as the No. 1 football team in Class AA is not.
The Hornets, the defending AA champions, lost 23-14 last week to No. 8 Allatoona of Class AAAAAA. They remain the top AA team in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings ahead of Callaway (6-1), which also has one loss to a ranked team from a higher class (Troup), and undefeated Rockmart.
Hapeville’s streak of not allowing a touchdown also was ended. The Hornets had allowed only three points in their first six games.
Gone from the rankings are Carrollton in AAAAA and Thomasville in AA. Both were beaten by unranked teams in region play, Carrollton to Kell in Region 7-AAAAA and Thomasville to Fitzgerald in Region 1-AA. Both have suffered multiple losses after beginning the season in the top five.
Kell started No. 6 but dropped out after losing consecutive games to Rome and East Paulding. The Longhorns re-entered the rankings at No. 10.
In the highest class, Grayson moved up a spot to No. 3 after defeating previous No. 5 Archer 41-14. Archer fell to No. 9.
Six games this week match top-10 teams.
They are No. 7 Lowndes vs. No. 10 Tift County in AAAAAAA, No. 1 Lee County vs. No. 3 Valdosta in AAAAAA, No. 3 Stockbridge vs. No. 5 Dutchtown in AAAAA, No. 7 Flowery Branch vs. No. 8 Marist in AAAA and No. 2 Cedar Grove vs. No. 10 Pace Academy and No. 3 Monroe Area vs. No. 8 Jefferson in AAA.
Class AAAAAAA
1. (1) Colquitt County (7-0)
2. (2) Walton (7-0)
3. (4) Grayson (5-2)
4. (3) Parkview (7-0)
5. (6) North Gwinnett (6-2)
6. (7) Hillgrove (7-0)
7. (8) Lowndes (6-1)
8. (9) Marietta (3-4)
9. (5) Archer (5-2)
10. (10) Tift County (5-2)
Class AAAAAA
1. (1) Lee County (7-0)
2. (2) Creekview (7-0)
3. (4) Valdosta (5-3)
4. (5) Tucker (5-2)
5. (6) Douglas County (7-1)
6. (3) Northside (Warner Robins) (4-4)
7. (8) Sequoyah (6-1)
8. (9) Allatoona (5-2)
9. (10) Stephenson (6-1)
10. (7) Coffee (6-2)
Class AAAAA
1. (1) Rome (8-0)
2. (2) Buford (6-2)
3. (3) Stockbridge (7-0)
4. (4) Warner Robins (7-1)
5. (6) Dutchtown (7-0)
6. (7) Jones County (6-1)
7. (8) Ware County (5-2)
8. (9) Wayne County (8-0)
9. (10) Southwest DeKalb (7-0)
10. (NR) Kell (5-2)
Out: No. 5 Carrollton
Class AAAA
1. (1) Blessed Trinity (7-0)
2. (2) Mary Persons (7-0)
3. (5) Troup (7-0)
4. (3) St. Pius X (7-1)
5. (4) Cartersville (8-0)
6. (7) Eastside (7-0)
7. (9) Flowery Branch (6-1)
8. (6) Marist (7-1)
9. (8) Burke County (6-2)
10. (10) Ridgeland (5-2)
Class AAA
1. (1) Calhoun (7-0)
2. (2) Cedar Grove (7-1)
3. (3) Monroe Area (8-0)
4. (4) Peach County (5-2)
5. (5) Westminster (Atlanta) (4-3)
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-2)
7. (7) Benedictine (6-1)
8. (8) Jefferson (7-1)
9. (9) Dawson County (6-1)
10. (10) Pace Academy (5-3)
Class AA
1. (1) Hapeville Charter (6-1)
2. (2) Callaway (7-1)
3. (3) Rockmart (7-0)
4. (4) Bremen (6-1)
5. (5) Rabun County (6-1)
6. (6) Washington County (6-0)
7. (7) Vidalia (7-0)
8. (8) Brooks County (5-2)
9. (9) Dublin (7-1)
10. (NR) Dodge County (6-1)
Out: No. 10 Thomasville
Class A (Public)
1. (1) Irwin County (7-0)
2. (2) Clinch County (6-1)
3. (3) Commerce (7-0)
4. (4) Pelham (7-0)
5. (5) Marion County (8-0)
6. (6) Charlton County (5-2)
7. (7) Mount Zion (Carroll) (7-1)
8. (8) Schley County (6-1)
9. (9) Mitchell County (5-1)
10. (10) Dooly County (3-3)
Class A (Private)
1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (6-1)
2. (2) Athens Academy (7-0)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)
4. (4) Fellowship Christian (7-0)
5. (5) Aquinas (7-0)
6. (6) George Walton Academy (6-1)
7. (7) Savannah Christian (6-1)
8. (8) Mount Paran Christian (5-2)
9. (9) Calvary Day (6-1)
10. (10) Darlington (6-1)
