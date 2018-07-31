Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete of the Week

ATLANTA - The Georgia Lottery honors the best on the football field and in the classroom every week with with the Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete.
The students picked for the award represent the ideals of their school and embody what a student-athlete can be.
Stay tuned to Sports Zone Friday at 11:20 p.m. on WSB-TV to find out who is picked as the Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete.
