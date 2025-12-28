GSP reports hundreds of traffic crashes, dozens of injuries during holiday travel weekend

ATLANTA — As of Sunday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Safety reported they’d responded to hundreds of crashes during the Christmas holiday travel period.

The Georgia DPS, which includes state troopers, reported Sunday that as of about 6:22 a.m., there’d been 13 fatalities reported statewide and that their agency had responded to four of them.

Another 94 crash injuries were handled by state troopers and the Georgia State Patrol so far.

Here’s the latest set of numbers of driving infractions and crashes in Georgia during the holiday, according to officials:

Distracted Driving: 260

Seatbelt Citations: 352

Total Crash Report Count: 238

Total Crash Fatalities (persons): 4

Total Crash Injuries (persons): 94

Total Crashes w/ Under the Influence (UI): 17

Total Crashes with CMV Involvement: 6

