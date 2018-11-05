  • 3 high school teams were winless in 2017, reached playoffs in 2018

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Cherokee, Creekside and Forsyth Central made the playoffs this season after finishing 0-10 last year. They are among 28 teams to go from winless to the playoffs in one season since 1996, when the GHSA expanded the playoffs to four teams per region. (This does not count 1996 Greenbrier and 2006 Chattahoochee County, which made the playoffs in their first seasons of varsity football, nor any teams that went winless because of forfeits.)

    2018 Cherokee 

    2018 Creekside 

    2018 Forsyth Central 

    2017 Campbell 

    2016 Bradwell Institute 

    2016 Chestatee 

    2016 Glenn Hills 

    2015 McIntosh County Acad. 

    2013 Westlake 

    2010 Haralson County 

    2010 Monroe Area 

    2008 Central (Carrollton) 

    2008 Eagle's Landing 

    2008 Johnson (Savannah) 

    2008 Richmond Academy 

    2007 Cedartown 

    2006 Bryan County 

    2005 Mount Zion (Carroll) 

    2003 Model 

    2002 Baldwin 

    2002 Heard County 

    2001 Hiram 

    2000 Adairsville 

    2000 Bleckley County 

    2000 Northeast 

    1998 Bainbridge 

    1998 South Gwinnett 

    1997 Loganville 

