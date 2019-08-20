0 Georgia Tech unveils 'Cape Day' uniforms to support Children's Healthcare

ATLANTA - Many kids name their favorite athletes as their heroes growing up. But this college football season, Georgia Tech is paying tribute to their own heroes: children battling illnesses and injuries right here in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced a partnership for Cape Day 2019.

"It is a tremendous privilege to be a part of adidas' 2019 Strategy Uniform series and to have the chance to honor the brave young men and women that battle every day at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta," Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said.

"When adidas approached us with the opportunity to participate in the Strategy Uniform series, our football team was asked to select a community cause and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta was at the top of their list. Being able to honor the annual Cape Day tradition was the perfect fit for the uniform theme."

Cape Day has been an annual tradition since 2014 for Children's Healthcare. The day encourages everyone to celebrate the superhero patients at the hospitals by wearing capes.

"We're excited to join with Georgia Tech to put a fun new spin on this annual tradition, an event loved by our patients, families and the community. We have a great relationship with Georgia Tech to innovatively help kids through our joint Pediatric Technology Center, and we're glad to take their excitement about helping kids onto the field." said Children's Healthcare of Atlanta CEO and President Donna Hyland.

This year's Cape Day is set for Friday Oct. 4 and the Yellow Jackets will wear the special uniforms against North Carolina on Oct. 5

The uniforms are an onyx gray with metallic Tech gold accents, which pays homage to legendary football coach Bobby Dodd.

On the back of the uniforms, there is a Cape Day crest to honor the Children's Healthcare patients. Georgia Tech's Cape Day uniforms will also feature a different gold helmet and special shoes that the team will unveil closer to the game.

CHOA.org has more information on Cape Day 2019 and how you can support. Fans can also support Cape Day by purchasing replica jerseys on Georgia Tech's website.

