  • Braves fan charged after breaking glass panel at SunTrust Park, says it wasn't on purpose

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A man told Channel 2 Action News he was arrested inside SunTrust Park on Thursday night after the glass panel in front of him shattered. It happened during Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

    "It's an exciting moment. I'm cheering. The whole section is cheering, and I slap my hands, open hands. You can hear my wedding ring 'click, click, click,' and amazingly, the glass shatters," Larry Zimmerman said, implying the damage was not purposeful. 

    Zimmerman said his steel wedding ring caused the glass to break.

    He was charged with second-degree criminal damage, which is a felony.

