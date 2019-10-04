  • Avoid the area! Massive chemical fire burning near I-285 in Cobb County

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - NewsChopper 2 is over the scene of a massive fire on Riverview Road near I-285 and Bolton Road in Cobb County.

    Flames are shooting high into the air and more than a half dozen fire trucks are on the scene. The area appears to be an industrial area with several warehouses just off the Chattahoochee River.

    Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that chemicals are involved and they could not get too close. Workers from a nearby plant said the company on fire is called CPI and makes plastics and fiber molds.

    Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

