Avoid the area! Massive chemical fire burning near I-285 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - NewsChopper 2 is over the scene of a massive fire on Riverview Road near I-285 and Bolton Road in Cobb County.
Flames are shooting high into the air and more than a half dozen fire trucks are on the scene. The area appears to be an industrial area with several warehouses just off the Chattahoochee River.
Huge plume of black smoke still going hundreds of feet on the air in Cobb County @mckayWSB in News Chopper 2 says about 1,000 feet then disperses. Could have chemicals involved that are burning in industrial facility pic.twitter.com/F7CRVUgzaU— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 4, 2019
Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that chemicals are involved and they could not get too close. Workers from a nearby plant said the company on fire is called CPI and makes plastics and fiber molds.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area.
BREAKING NEWS: Massive fire burning in Cobb County near I-285. Avoid the area! LIVE coverage right NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning: https://t.co/BxvqRxC36z pic.twitter.com/RMrYT7JT2s— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 4, 2019
StormTracker 2HD picking up on the smoke from the MASSIVE fire at 285 and Riverview Road on the Cobb/Fulton line. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WGxQ4stOlm— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 4, 2019
