0 Mike Foltynewicz dominant, Braves even series with Cardinals

ATLANTA - Mike Foltynewicz returned from the depths of the minor leagues with a vengeance. The 2018 All-Star, humiliated earlier this season, forced his way back in the Braves' plans and even their postseason rotation.

He was named the team's Game 2 starter for the National League Division Series, illustrating how far he'd come in regaining the organization's faith.

What the Braves couldn't have envisioned months ago, or perhaps even days ago: Foltynewicz would deliver one of the most dominant playoff outings in Braves history.

The right-hander posted seven scoreless innings before he was lifted for pinch-hitter Adam Duvall, who slammed a two-run homer that gave the Braves breathing room in an eventual 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Friday at SunTrust Park.

Game 2 erased much of the bad vibes from Game 1. The Braves travel to St. Louis with the series tied 1-1, and avoided the disaster scenario of losing both home games. They have their reborn ace's artistry to thank.

Foltynewicz was in complete command from the first batter (a strikeout of Dexter Fowler). He glided through the Cardinals lineup, permitted just three hits through seven frames.

His slider was sharp, inducing those desirable swings and misses. His velocity stayed in the high 90s. He mixed his pitches well, throwing in the curveball and two-seamer to complement a heavy dose of his four-seam and slider combo.

Foltynewicz at one point retired 13 of 14 Cardinals. Just once St. Louis had two baserunners in an inning. Yadier Molina singled and Paul DeJong reached on Ozzie Albies' error in the second. Foltynewicz responded by striking out Harrison Bader to end the frame.

In his final inning, Molina singled with one out. Foltynewicz coaxed a double play from Kolten Wong to finish his afternoon.

It was everything about ‘Good Folty,' the oft-unpredictable flamethrower who put it together a year ago when he led the Braves with a sub-3.00 ERA and 200 strikeouts. The pitcher who posted a 6.37 ERA across his first 11 starts this season – and was appropriately demoted to Triple-A – is long gone. The one who earned a 2.65 ERA since his Aug. 5 return appears here to stay.

The 27-year-old went seven innings, striking out seven and not issuing a walk. And his exit, which seemed premature in the moment, paved way for the Braves' biggest swing. Manager Brian Snitker pressed the right button.

Duvall pinch-hit for Foltynewicz in the bottom of the seventh, a decision that drew boos from the crowd. Fittingly, Duvall cranked a two-run shot off Flaherty that put the Braves up three. It was the team's first runs since the first inning, when Josh Donaldson singled home Ozzie Albies.

What Foltynewicz demonstrated Friday was more meaningful than any of his 2018 accomplishes. Even without the context of his mid-season comeback, Foltynewicz's outing would be revered as one of the best in recent Braves history. It was just the fourth time a Braves starter went seven innings without issuing a walk in a postseason game, joining Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux.

The Braves suffered a gut-wrenching loss Thursday, botching a two-run lead entering the eighth and seeing their closer collapse in the ninth. Losing Friday would've nearly sealed the series. The Cardinals carrying a 2-0 lead back to St. Louis was the ultimate nightmare scenario.

Instead, Foltynewicz posted the best day of his career. And he did so opposing Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty, whose 0.91 second-half ERA was MLB's best. Much of Foltynewicz's career has centered on his mental processing. If ever there was a performance to display his mental toughness, it was Friday.

Max Fried and Mark Melancon, both of whom pitched in Game 1, finished the game for the Braves.

The NLDS continues Sunday with Game 3. The teams traveled to St. Louis following Game 2 and will hold workouts at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Game 3 will feature Braves All-Star Mike Soroka against former Braves farmhand and long-time Cardinals staple Adam Wainwright.

