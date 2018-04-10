ATLANTA - Former Georgia Tech guard Glen Rice Jr. was released from his professional Israeli team after punching a teammate in the face in the team’s locker room, according to a report by the Associated Press.
Rice, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft but traded to the Washington Wizards on draft night, was the Israeli league’s leading scorer, but the team released him due to a “severe disciplinary infraction” after he punched teammate Guy Pnini, according to the AP.
Controversy is nothing new for the Walton alumnus from Marietta who was shot in the leg at an Atlanta restaurant in October 2015 and charged with reckless conduct and marijuana possession. In July 2016 and February 2017, Rice was arrested for battery charges in Atlanta and Miami Gardens, Fla., respectively.
During his time in the NBA, Rice played in 16 games and averaged 2.7 points. During his time in the NBA’s G-League, Rice was named NBA Summer League MVP before he was cut in January 2015. The 27-year-old Rice, who played for Georgia Tech from 2009-2012, has played for Hapoel Holon in Israel since 2017.
This story was written by JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
