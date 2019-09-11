0 Falcons want best home-field advantage in the NFL. Here's how they plan to have it

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons want their home-field advantage to be the best in the National Football League.

To help accomplish that, the team announced some changes along with some new traditions they want to establish this season.

These will all begin when the Falcons host the Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday Night Football this week.

"We want to be known throughout the NFL as the toughest place for an opponent to come and play," said Harry Hynekamp, vice president of fan experience of AMB Sports and Entertainment Group. "To do that we must deliver the very best fan experience."

Here are some of the biggest changes Falcons fans can expect at home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.

Falcon supporter groups

Falcons want their supporters to become a bigger part of the game day experience. The ATL Cast is a group made up of 1,500 season-ticket holders and fans that has been around for years. The group will have a new tailgating location and also lead a "Bird Walk" into the stadium.

Along with the ATL Cast, the team's hype group known as the "Bird Gang" will walk around the tailgating areas to interact with fans. They'll be joined by special guests, Falcons cheerleaders and mascot Freddie the Falcon.

Speaking of Freddie, the team will unveil a second mascot Freddie Jr. later this season.

Tailgating and traditions

For those who don't want to participate in traditional tailgating, the Falcons want to offer a family-friendly experience. The American Family Insurance Fan Village will have fun activities for parents and kids to enjoy.

Throughout the tailgates, the Falcons are introducing a new way to let fans know that game time is approaching. Train horns will sound off when the gates open and again 90, 60 and 30 minutes before kickoff.

As part of the fan experience, Atlanta also wants to bring back a familiar tradition: The Dirty Bird.

The dance has been popular with fans since Jamal Anderson introduced the iconic dance during the Falcons' run to Super Bowl XXXIII. So you can expect signs promoting The Dirty Bird throughout the city soon. And maybe from Julio Jones when he scores a touchdown this year.

Halftime shows, in-game entertainment

The Falcons don't want the energy to go away while the team is in the locker room during halftime. This season, there will be halftime entertainment from local talent. Marching bands, drill teams and junior cheerleaders among the performers.

