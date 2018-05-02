  • Falcons to host rookie mini-camp May 11-13

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons announced that the team will begin its rookie mini-camp on May 11 to May 13 at the Flowery Branch training facility.

    Mini-camp will feature the Falcons newest draft picks in Calvin Ridley, Isaiah Oliver, Deadrin Senat, Ito Smith, Russell Gage and Foyesade Oluokun.

    The team also announced the signing of 27 undrafted free agents. They include: 

    Kurt Benkert, quarterback, Virginia 

    Christian Blake, wide receiver, Northern Illinois

    Dontez Byrd, wide receiver, Tennessee Tech

    Mackendy Chaeridan, defensive tackle, Georgia State

    Detrich Clark, wide receiver, Colorado State

    Secdrick Cooper, defensive back, La. Tech

    Justin Crawford, running back, West Virginia

    Jon Cunningham, defensive tackle, Kent State

    Emmanuel Ellerbe, linebacker, Rice

    Devin Gray, wide receiver, Cincinnati

    Matt Gono, offensive lineman, Wesley College

    J.C. Hassenauer, offensive lineman, Alabama

    Richard Jarvis, linebacker, Brown

    Lamar Jordan, wide receiver, New Mexico

    Chris Lammons, defensive back, South Carolina

    Troy Mangen, tight end, Ohio

    David Marvin, kicker, Georgia

    Daniel Marx, fullback, Stanford

    Luke McNitt, fullback, Nebraska

    Joseph Putu, defensive back, Florida

    Demario Richard, running back, Arizona State

    Jake Roh, tight end, Boise State

    Emmanuel Smith, linebacker, Vanderbilt

    Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, defensive end, UCLA

    Salesi Uhatafe, offensive lineman, Utah

    Anthony Winbush, defensive end, Ball State

    Malik Williams, running back, Louisville

