ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons announced that the team will begin its rookie mini-camp on May 11 to May 13 at the Flowery Branch training facility.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mike Soroka gets a win as Braves beat Mets
- What teams draft Georgia Bulldogs the most?
- Hawks interview Stephen Silas for head coach vacancy
Mini-camp will feature the Falcons newest draft picks in Calvin Ridley, Isaiah Oliver, Deadrin Senat, Ito Smith, Russell Gage and Foyesade Oluokun.
The team also announced the signing of 27 undrafted free agents. They include:
Kurt Benkert, quarterback, Virginia
Christian Blake, wide receiver, Northern Illinois
Dontez Byrd, wide receiver, Tennessee Tech
Mackendy Chaeridan, defensive tackle, Georgia State
Detrich Clark, wide receiver, Colorado State
Secdrick Cooper, defensive back, La. Tech
Justin Crawford, running back, West Virginia
Jon Cunningham, defensive tackle, Kent State
Emmanuel Ellerbe, linebacker, Rice
Devin Gray, wide receiver, Cincinnati
Matt Gono, offensive lineman, Wesley College
J.C. Hassenauer, offensive lineman, Alabama
Richard Jarvis, linebacker, Brown
Lamar Jordan, wide receiver, New Mexico
Chris Lammons, defensive back, South Carolina
Troy Mangen, tight end, Ohio
David Marvin, kicker, Georgia
Daniel Marx, fullback, Stanford
Luke McNitt, fullback, Nebraska
Joseph Putu, defensive back, Florida
Demario Richard, running back, Arizona State
Jake Roh, tight end, Boise State
Emmanuel Smith, linebacker, Vanderbilt
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, defensive end, UCLA
Salesi Uhatafe, offensive lineman, Utah
Anthony Winbush, defensive end, Ball State
Malik Williams, running back, Louisville
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}