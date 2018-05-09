0 Falcons agree to terms with four draft picks

ATLANTA - First-round pick wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s four-year deal will be worth $10.9 million with a signing bonus just over $6 million. Ridley was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Falcons will also have the right to pick up the fifth-year option on Ridley’s deal.

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns, is set to make close to $33 million over four years.

With the four deals done, the Falcons have to reach agreements with Ridley and third-round pick Deadrin Senat, a defensive tackle from South Florida.

A look at the Falcons’ 2018 draft class:

First round (26th overall) Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

HEIGHT: 6-foot-¼ of inch

WEIGHT: 189 pounds

ARM LENGTH: 31-5/8 inches

HAND SIZE: 9-1/8 inches

40-YARD DASH: 4.43 seconds

BENCH PRESS: 15 reps of 225 pounds

VERTICAL JUMP: 31 inches

BROAD JUMP: 9 feet, 2 inches

THREE-CONE DRILL: 6.68 seconds

OVERVIEW: He finished second in Alabama history in receptions with 224 and receiving touchdowns with 19 while he ranked third in receiving yards with 2,781. He was named first-team All-SEC by the coaches last season. He played at three different high schools. He picked Alabama over Ohio State, Florida State and Miami. He production decreased over his three years at Alabama. He caught 89 passes as a freshman, followed by 72 and then 63 last season. He’s an old rookie as he’ll turn 24 during the season.

Second round (58th overall) Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

HEIGHT: 6-foot-1 WEIGHT: 190 pounds

ARM LENGTH: 33 ½ inches

HAND SIZE: 9 3/4 inches

40-YARD DASH: 4.5 seconds

BENCH PRESS: (Had a dislocated finger on his right hand). He said that 12 lifts of 225 pounds was his best

VERTICAL: 36 inches

BROAD JUMP: 10 feet, 8 inches at Colorado Pro Day

THREE-CONE DRILL: 6.94 seconds

OVERVIEW: He entered the NFL draft after his junior season. He recorded 32 pass breakups and tied for the 10th most in school history. He also had three interceptions. In his career at Colorado he played in 37 games and made 16 starts. He has played with four defensive backs, who have made NFL rosters: Chidobe Awuzie (Cowboys), Kenneth Crawley (Saints), Tedric Thompson (Seahawks) and Ahkello Witherspoon (49ers). He earned first team all-Pac 12 from the Associated Press and the league’s coaches last season. He is from Phoenix, Arizona.

Third round (90th overall) Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida.

HEIGHT: 6-foot

WEIGHT: 314 pounds

ARM LENGTH: 31 5/8 inches

HAND SIZE: 9 3/4 inches

40-YARD DASH: 5.16 seconds

BENCH PRESS: 35

VERTICAL JUMP: 26 inches

BROAD JUMP: 8 feet, 4 inches

THREE-CONE DRILL: 7.7 seconds

OVERVIEW: He was a three-star recruit who originally committed to Florida State. We de-committed and followed coach Willie Taggert to South Florida. He was a three-year starter for the Golden Bulls. He shorter in stature, but his weight is well distributed. He is strong at the point of attack and can play two gaps and fight through double teams. He has a high-motor. “Overall, Senat has dominant flashes when he taps into his power, displaying the hand strength and agility to be an interchangeable interior player capable of nose or under tackle responsibilities,” according to Dane Brugler’s 2018 draft guide.

Fourth round (126th overall) Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi

HEIGHT: 5-foot-9

WEIGHT: 195 pounds

ARM LENGTH: 33-7/8 inches

HAND SIZE: 9-3/8 inches

40-YARD DASH: 4.49

BENCH PRESS: 22 (pro day)

VERTICAL: 37.5 inches (pro day)

BROAD JUMP: 9 feet, 11 inches (pro day)

THREE-CONE DRILL: 7.22 seconds

OVERVIEW: Smith joined Southern Mississippi as a three-star recruit. He started 13 games over his first two years, including a 1,000-yard sophomore season, before breaking out in his junior campaign. Smith ran for 2,874 yards with 27 touchdowns across his final two seasons. He added 855 yards and four touchdowns on 83 catches. He compares himself to 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. He’s from Mobile, Alabama.

Sixth round (194th overall) Russell Gage, WR, LSU

HEIGHT: 6-foot

WEIGHT: 186 pounds

ARM LENGTH: 33 inches

HAND SIZE: 9-1/8 inches

40-YARD DASH: 4.42

BENCH PRESS: 15 (pro day)

VERTICAL: 39 inches (pro day)

BROAD JUMP: 10 feet, 2 inches (pro day)

THREE-CONE DRILL: 7.03 seconds

OVERVIEW: Gage recorded a career-best 285 yards and three scores on 21 catches last season. He had just 26 catches in his college career, with three scores. He appeared in 27 games (starting six) in his college career. As a receiver, Gage was the Tigers’ third leading rusher last season with 232 yards on 28 carries. He carved out a role as a reliable special-teamer. The Baton Rouge native was a permanent team captain for the Tigers in 2017.

Sixth round (200th overall) Foyesade Oluokun, S, Yale

HEIGHT: 6-foot-2

WEIGHT: 230 pounds

ARM LENGTH: 33-7/8 inches

HAND SIZE: 9 3/8 inches

40-YARD DASH: 4.48

BENCH PRESS: 18 (pro day)

VERTICAL: 37 inches (pro day)

BROAD JUMP: 7 feet, 3 inches (pro day)

20-YARD SHUTTLE: 4.12 seconds

OVERVIEW: Oluokun played hybrid linebacker at Yale. He secured 50 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in route to second-team All-Ivy League honors his senior year. He blocked two field goal attempts against Cornell in 2015, but played in just three games that season due to injury. He posted 75 tackles in 2016. Oluokon’s athleticism could him contribute on special teams. He’s from St. Louis.

This story was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

