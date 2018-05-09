0 Newcomb does something no Brave had done since Maddux

ATLANTA - Sean Newcomb did something that no Braves pitcher had accomplished since Greg Maddux nearly two decades ago, and the big rookie said a vastly improved change-up was a big factor.

Newcomb limited the Tampa Bay Rays to two hits in six innings of a 1-0 win Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, becoming the first Braves pitcher to allow two hits or fewer in consecutive scoreless starts of at least six innings since the legendary Maddux did it June 27-July 2, 1999.

“The change-up being good has been a big help,” said Newcomb (3-1), the first Braves lefty to have consecutive scoreless starts of least six innings since Paul Maholm in April 2013. “It’s starting to be something to keep guys off the fastball. Then that makes the fastball play ‘up,’ so it’s been good.”

Newcomb’s fastball is usually in the 92-95 mph range as it was Tuesday. When he mixes in 85-87 mph change-ups instead of just relying so heavily on the fastball and curveball, he adds a whole different dimension in terms of keeping hitters off-balance.

After pitching seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball with one walk and eight strikeouts last week in a win against the Mets at New York that was probably the best start of his career, Newcomb wasn’t as dominant or efficient against the Rays but was plenty effective. He allowed three walks with six strikeouts and didn’t face more than four batters in an inning, throwing 65 strikes in 105 pitches.

“We new (Newcomb’s) fastball played really well,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think the change-up, the off-speed pitches, he really put it together against us. He was able to use the change-up behind in the count, evening the count and then put guys away. It made it challenging and that’s why our bats went kind of quiet.”

The only run of the game came on a long homer by Braves 20-year-old phenom Ronald Acuna with two out in the third inning. Newcomb and the bullpen made the lead stand up.

“Change-up was a good pitch for him again tonight,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who loves how much more aggressive and confident Newcomb is after an inconsistent rookie season in 2017. “He’s pitching with a lot more confidence. He’s got confidence in all his pitches and he doesn’t panic when he’s getting behind in the count.

“I thought he came back in a lot of counts really well and got good decisions. Where before it would kind of get away from him a little bit. I just think he’s getting more confidence in what he’s doing.”

Newcomb, 24, has allowed four hits in 13 scoreless innings over his past two starts, continuing an impressive run that began in his second start of the season.

He gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of his season debut April 2 against the Nationals, but in six starts since he’s 3-0 with a 1.98 ERA, allowing 26 hits, eight earned runs and 14 walks with 42 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings.

“Newk” lasted six or more innings in five of those past six starts and allowed two earned runs in two games and no runs in three others in that period.

Asked if he think he’s turned a corner in his career, Newcomb said, “Yeah, definitely. I’ve been just pounding the zone a little bit more, multiple pitches working consistently, so that’s been a big help. I definitely think so.”

After last season he was determined to hone a third pitch, the change-up, so if his curveball wasn’t effect on a given night he wouldn’t have to rely almost entirely on fastballs. He knew coming out of spring training that it was there, that the change-up could be a difference-maker for him.

“I definitely had glimpses of it (at spring training), good and down with some good movement and control, so I knew it was in there,” he said. “Just something I worked on this offseason and focused on in spring. It’s definitely been a big pitch for me…. If I go out there and I don’t have my curveball, or vice-versa with the change-up, I can maybe rely on the other one a little bit."

This article was written by David O'Brien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.