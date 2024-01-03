UGA star Brock Bowers announces he’s joining the NFL draft

ATHENS, Ga. — Star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, according to his social media.

The junior from Napa, California spent three seasons in Athens.

Bowers is considered one of the best offensive players in UGA history.

He led the team in receiving yards during each of his three seasons and started in 37 of his 40 games.

Bowers finished with 175 passes, 26 touchdowns and over 2,500 career receiving yards.

Bowers was forced to sit out of two games last season after having surgery following an ankle sprain in the Bulldogs’ win over Vanderbilt in October. He returned less than a month later when the Dawg took on Ole Miss.

“Words cannot describe how thankful l am for what these last three years has brought. It has been an unbelievable honor and privilege to play for this university. It has given me memories that will last a lifetime,” Bowers wrote in his Instagram announcement.

Bowers is projected to be a top-10 selection in the 2024 draft.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have also declared for the draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will air LIVE on Channel 2 April 25 to 27.

