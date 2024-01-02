Georgia star running backs declare for NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton say they are entering the NFL draft.

Edwards led the Bulldogs with 880 rushing yards. Milton capped a productive senior season by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Milton was named MVP of the Orange Bowl for No. 6 Georgia (13-1) after rushing for 104 yards on only nine carries on Saturday night. The two touchdowns gave Milton a team-leading 14 for the season. He finished second on the team with 790 yards rushing.

Milton (6-1, 220) finished the season with three consecutive two-touchdown games, including a career high 156 rushing yards with two scores in a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech to close the regular season.

Milton announced his plans to enter the NFL draft on social media on Monday. “This has without a doubt been the best 4 years of my life,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have developed relationships that will last the rest of my life.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Milton, who is from Fresno, California, thanked Georgia coaches “for taking a chance on the kid from Fresno.”

Edwards, also a senior, followed with his announcement later Monday, saying “it has been a blessing” to play for Georgia.

Edwards and Milton join offensive lineman Amarius Mims and defensive backs Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith in announcing plans to enter the NFL draft. Tight end Brock Bowers has not announced his plans.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

WATCH: Soldier surprises her parents in tearful reunion during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

©2023 Cox Media Group