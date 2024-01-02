Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey declares for 2024 NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, according to his social media.

McConkey, a fourth-year junior has had numerous big catches over his time in Athens, including two touchdown grabs in the 2023 College Football Championship win over Texas Christian University.

“These past 4 years have been nothing short of amazing. Making the decision to come to the University of Georgia has truly been the best decision of my life. It has been an honor to represent the G and it is something I will forever cherish,” McConkey wrote. “To my family, thank you for always sticking by my side and showing me unconditional love. I would not be where I am today without y’all.”

In his final play as a Bulldog, McConkey scored an exciting touchdown on a backward pass where he broke multiple tackles and scored. The Bulldogs blew out the previously undefeated Florida State Seminoles, 63-3, in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia’s two-star running backs, Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton also announced they are entering the NFL draft.

Brock Bowers, who is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has not announced whether he will remain in school.

