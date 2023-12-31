UGA destroys Florida State 63-3 in 2023 Orange Bowl, handing FSU their 1st loss of season

MIAMI, Fla. — Despite missing the College Football Playoffs, both UGA and Flordia State told Channel 2′s Sports Director Zach Klein they were ready for their matchup on Saturday in Miami, although the 63-3 win for UGA told another story.

While this was not the ideal game for either team, but being that Georgia lost a game and Florida State lost a quarterback, the two still faced off.

It was made clear early into the game that UGA intended to make a statement, taking a 42-3 lead at the half.

There were several storylines for Saturday afternoon’s game in which the Bulldogs were a 16-point favorite, but the Dawgs showed the nation why they felt they deserved to be in one of those top four spots in the College Football Playoffs.

Florida State entered into Saturday’s game with a very limited roster. Their top two quarterbacks won’t be playing. Starter Jordan Travis is still recovering from a bad ankle injury suffered late in the regular season and his backup, Tate Rodemaker opted out of the bowl game after entering the Transfer Portal.

Their top three wide receivers, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, and Jaheim Bell also did not play.

FSU entered the game undefeated and as champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For Georgia, 20 players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the season ended with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Of those 20, a majority of them did not play in the bowl game. Several have been practicing with the team in Miami.

Players such as TE Brock Bowers and CB Kamari Lassiter are still deciding on their draft status. Both are eligible for the draft and had not yet decided if they’d play in the game.

As for Bulldogs, starting QB Carson Beck was ready to go on Saturday. Beck announced his plans to return to the 2024 season in early December.

Beck told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein his decision was made seconds after the loss to Alabama.

