Second woman charged with murder after Gwinnett man disappeared after leaving for a date

ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County man hasn’t been seen since he left for a date in Buckhead in July. Police say they believe he was murdered.

Video last showed Leondre Flynt, 21, leaving his Loganville home with a change of clothes and a bag around his shoulder. Police said officials in Detroit, Mich. later found his GMC Canyon truck.

Last month, Destiny Stephens was arrested and charged with Flynt’s murder.

Atlanta police have now confirmed that Audrey Zalky was arrested in Carroll County and is being charged with murder and concealing the death of another. She awaits extradition to Atlanta.

His family told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that they accessed his iCloud account and provided a phone with his account to police to help with their investigation.

It was discovered that he had been communicating with Zalky on July 29 and that he used his phone’s GPS to navigate to the Marquis at Buckhead apartment complex on Colonial Holmes Drive in Atlanta.

Investigators were able to track Flynt’s car to a Lowe’s location in Atlanta the same day he disappeared.

Surveillance video from the store shows Stephens get out of Flynt’s vehicle and go into the store to buy a hand saw and bolt cutters.

Two days later, the car was tracked to Detroit, Michigan.

Police did not offer further details about Zalky’s role in Flynt’s death.

