0 2 Georgia football players arrested before Tuesday's practice

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox were arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the Athens-Clarke County police blotter.

The pair was arrested by the UGA Police Department at 3:13 p.m. with less than one ounce of marijuana, according to the jail booking recap report.

The arrest takes place less than one week after coach Kirby Smart indicated disciplinary issues that had cropped up earlier this spring would be “handled the right way.”

We're working on learning more about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for updates.

Cox, a sophomore who was running first team at outside linebacker, posted bond of $1,000 at 4:08 p.m.

Beal, expected to compete for a starting position, posted $1,000 bond at 4:21 p.m., just as the Bulldogs were getting up to full speed in practice No. 7.

BREAKING: More bad news for Georgia. https://t.co/Z0chyKEb35 — DawgNation (@DawgNation) April 2, 2019

Cox appeared in 13 of the Bulldogs’ 14 games last season, drawing his first career start in the Sugar Bowl and making a career-high six tackles against Texas.

A 5-star recruit from Stockbridge, Cox had 20 tackles last season, including a sack at Kentucky in Georgia’s SEC East Division-clinching victory over the Wildcats.

Beal, a redshirt freshman from Norcross, appeared in 11 games last season, making 15 tackles

Georgia has had six players arrested this offseason.

Bulldogs senior receiver Tyler Simmons and freshman defensive back Tyrique Stevenson were charged with disorderly conduct stemming from a bar brawl that spilled out into the street March 24.

“There’s a standard of behavior that’s expected for student-athletes at the University of Georgia, and that’s not indicative of the behavior we want at the University of Georgia,” Smart said last Tuesday. “It’s very obvious those guys made poor choices and decisions, and they will be disciplined. They’ll be disciplined internally.”

Reserve sophomore linebacker Jaden Hunter, the son of the late Bulldogs’ legend Brice Hunter, was arrested March 20 for illegally stopping, standing or parking a vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Sophomore defensive back Latavious Brini’s arrest Feb. 28 was for simple battery, after he allegedly slapped a South Carolina man outside of the Silver Dollar Bar in downtown Athens.

This article was written by Mike Griffith, DawgNation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.