GSU selects Atlanta native as new basketball coach

ATLANTA — Georgia State University announced Atlanta native Jon Cremins is the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Cremins most recently coached Vanderbilt as an assistant coach in the Sun Belt Conference for two seasons. During his tenure under head coach Mark Byington, Vanderbilt boasted a 47-22, including NCAA tournament appearances both years, GSU said in a Friday news release.

He is the nephew of legendary coach Bobby Cremins, and served as an assistant for him at Charleston.

“Coach Cremins emerged as the exact coach GSU needs at this time, rising to the top of a strong pool of interested coaches. I look forward to him bringing success back to the basketball program and overall energy that winning brings to our campuses,” Georgia State University President M. Brian Blake said.

In addition to his tenure at Vanderbilt, he served as an assistant coach under Byington at JMS, Georgia Southern and Charleston.

“Coach Cremins is a leader who has a clear vision for building a championship program, and our staff looks forward to working with him to build a program that all Panther fans will embrace,” Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb said.

Cremins will be formally introduced at the football spring game April 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group