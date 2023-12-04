Georgia Tech accepts bid to Gasparilla Bowl, first bowl game since 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Tech football has learned its opponent for its upcoming bowl game.

The Yellow Jackets will take on the University of Central Florida Knights in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The game is set for Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

This is the first time Georgia Tech will play in a bowl game since the 2018 season.

Gasparilla Bowl Tickets will be allocated to donors starting Wednesday then to the 2023 season ticket members and 2024 new football season ticket members.

The school says other tickets will become available on a first-come, first-served basis.

TRENDING STORIES:

A bowl game bid is another sign that the Yellow Jackets seem to be heading in the right direction under head coach Brent Key.

He took over the program last year after the school dismissed Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech removed the interim tag in the offseason.

In Key’s first full season as head coach, Georgia Tech finished 5-3 in the Atlantic Coastal Conference and 6-6 overall. They earned a pair of wins over top 25 opponents and played a close game against then-No. 1 Georgia to finish the season.

The Gasparilla Bowl will be the sixth time that Georgia Tech and UCF have play each other. UCF defeated Georgia Tech during the 2022 season last year, 27-10.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No three-peat: Georgia left out of this year’s College Football Playoff

©2023 Cox Media Group