Bowl season: Georgia State, Georgia Southern Bowl games announced

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Bulldogs aren’t the only Georgia team heading to a bowl game. Georgia State and Georgia Southern also accepted bowl invitations Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers will play Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles meanwhile will face Ohio University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. ET.
𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟𝗜𝗡' 𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗢𝗜𝗦𝗘! 🥔— GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) December 3, 2023
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Georgia State vs. Utah State
December 23 | 3:30 PM ET
ESPN | Albertsons Stadium#LightItBlue | #BeatUtahState pic.twitter.com/5A0n2n0695
𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 @MBBowlGame 🎳— Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) December 3, 2023
Georgia Southern will take on @OhioFootball on Dec. 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET. #HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/3Jy9YjSnEc
Georgia State, 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference, is looking to remain above .500 with a win. The Panthers are 3-2 in their last five bowl games, with wins in the last two.
Georgia Southern, also 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference, has lost four straight, but are looking to change their fortunes with a win against Ohio University.
Coach Clay Helton took to social media to express excitement in the Eagles opportunity to go bowling.
Thank you for the opportunity, @MBBowlGame!! The Eagles cannot wait to land in Myrtle Beach and play ONE MORE TIME in 2023! #HailSouthern https://t.co/sYOLyDSch7— Clay Helton (@GSCoachHelton) December 3, 2023
“This is an opportunity for our football to finish this season the right way,” head coach Shawn Elliott said in a statement released by the school, who is taking his team to a bowl game for the fifth time in his seven seasons. “We appreciate the chance to play one more game, and we’re looking forward to travelling to Boise, Idaho, and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for what will be a really unique experience for our football team.”
