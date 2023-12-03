Bowl season: Georgia State, Georgia Southern Bowl games announced

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Bulldogs aren’t the only Georgia team heading to a bowl game. Georgia State and Georgia Southern also accepted bowl invitations Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers will play Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles meanwhile will face Ohio University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. ET.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟𝗜𝗡' 𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗢𝗜𝗦𝗘! 🥔



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Georgia State vs. Utah State

December 23 | 3:30 PM ET

ESPN | Albertsons Stadium#LightItBlue | #BeatUtahState pic.twitter.com/5A0n2n0695 — GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) December 3, 2023

Georgia State, 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference, is looking to remain above .500 with a win. The Panthers are 3-2 in their last five bowl games, with wins in the last two.

Georgia Southern, also 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference, has lost four straight, but are looking to change their fortunes with a win against Ohio University.

TRENDING STORIES:

Coach Clay Helton took to social media to express excitement in the Eagles opportunity to go bowling.

Thank you for the opportunity, @MBBowlGame!! The Eagles cannot wait to land in Myrtle Beach and play ONE MORE TIME in 2023! #HailSouthern https://t.co/sYOLyDSch7 — Clay Helton (@GSCoachHelton) December 3, 2023

“This is an opportunity for our football to finish this season the right way,” head coach Shawn Elliott said in a statement released by the school, who is taking his team to a bowl game for the fifth time in his seven seasons. “We appreciate the chance to play one more game, and we’re looking forward to travelling to Boise, Idaho, and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for what will be a really unique experience for our football team.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

No three-peat: Georgia left out of this year’s College Football Playoff

©2023 Cox Media Group