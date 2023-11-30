SEC extends championship agreement with Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference Football Championship Game isn’t leaving Atlanta anytime soon.

SEC officials and Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced on Thursday that Atlanta will host the game through at least 2031. The previous contract was set to expire in 2026.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that he looks forward to the positive relationship continuing.

“The SEC Football Championship Game is one of the premier events in college sports and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game,” Sankey said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the SEC Championship is an honor for the city to keep on hosting the “prestigious” event.

“This is a testament to our ability to host large-scale events—and all the small businesses, restaurants, service industry, and hospitality workers who ensure that visiting Atlanta is a world-class experience. Thank you to everyone in the Atlanta community responsible for another big win for the new sports capital of the nation,” the mayor said.

The SEC Championship has been played in Atlanta every year since it began back in 1994. This year’s game will feature the undefeated, top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide for the fourth time.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

