Cobb native Justin Fields named Heisman Trophy finalist

NEW YORK - The Heisman Trophy finalists have officially been announced and Georgians will recognize a familiar name on the list.
Justin Fields was named one of the top four finalists for college football's highest honor Monday night. The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Dec. 14.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State DE Chase Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are also finalists. Burrow has been considered the Heisman favorite for most of the season.
Congratulations to the 2019 Heisman Finalists! pic.twitter.com/X59a6OpbyF— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 9, 2019
Fields graduated from Harrison High School and served as a backup quarterback at the University of Georgia for one season. He transferred to Ohio State and has started every game for the Buckeyes this year.
Fields led Ohio State to a Big Ten championship and No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. Fields will face another quarterback from the metro area in the semifinals.
The Buckeyes will play No. 3 Clemson and Cartersville grad Trevor Lawrence on Dec. 28 in the Fiesta Bowl.
