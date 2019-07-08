Cobb athlete among Georgians on World Cup-winning women's team

FRANCE - Cobb County residents not only saw one of their own make her first appearance in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, they also saw her wind up with the winning team.
Emily Sonnett of Marietta is a member of the American team that competed against other countries for the championship.
Sonnett, 25, is one of seven defenders on the team. Two other Georgia athletes, midfielder Morgan Brian of St. Simons Island and defender Kelley O’Hara of Fayetteville, also are on the 24-member team, according to the team roster.
The 2019 cup is the first for Sonnett, the second for Brian and the third for O’Hara, the U.S. team noted.
The Marietta native plays in the National Women’s Soccer League for Portland Thorns FC while O’Hara is a member of the Utah Royals FC and Brian plays with Chicago Red Stars. Sonnett is a graduate of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell.
Teams from two dozen countries were in the running for the Women’s World Cup. The first match was held June 7, and concluded with the USA win over the Netherlands on Sunday, July 7.
Portland Thorns FC tweeted out congratulations to Sonnett and fellow team members who are part of the World Cup championship team.
WORLD CHAMPS! Congratulations to our @ThornsFC players - what a tournament! #OneClub https://t.co/jll2W2epL7— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 7, 2019
