Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to remain College Football Playoff game through 2026

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff agreed to a new contract which keeps the Atlanta bowl game in the College Football Playoff through the 2025-2026 football season, the College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock announced Friday.

    The contract not only guarantees the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host a College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2022 and 2025. The agreement also guarantees when the Atlanta bowl game does not host a College Football Playoff Semifinal, the matchup will feature top-ranked teams determined by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in years.

    “This is a tremendous win for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and an enormous win for the city of Atlanta,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a statement. “It is the highest form of validation for the growth and success of our game and our future in the CFP, and it will be a tremendous benefit to Atlanta, its economy and its significance as the college football capital of the world.”

    Since 2013, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has served as one of the New Year’s Six bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff.  

    The Atlanta bowl game  hosted its first College Football Playoff game in 2014, its first College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2016 and is expected to host another Semifinal in 2019. 

    “We are delighted to continue the relationship with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the people of Atlanta,” Hancock said. “Gary Stokan and staff do a great job, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a terrific venue. Atlanta has all the infrastructure and people to make the engine purr.”

