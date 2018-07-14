Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to remain College Football Playoff game through 2026

“This is a tremendous win for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and an enormous win for the city of Atlanta,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a statement. “It is the highest form of validation for the growth and success of our game and our future in the CFP, and it will be a tremendous benefit to Atlanta, its economy and its significance as the college football capital of the world.”
Since 2013, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has served as one of the New Year’s Six bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff.
The Atlanta bowl game hosted its first College Football Playoff game in 2014, its first College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2016 and is expected to host another Semifinal in 2019.
“We are delighted to continue the relationship with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the people of Atlanta,” Hancock said. “Gary Stokan and staff do a great job, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a terrific venue. Atlanta has all the infrastructure and people to make the engine purr.”
