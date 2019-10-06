Braves hosting watch parties for NLDS away games at The Battery

If traveling to St. Louis to watch the Braves take on the Cardinals isn't part of your weekend plans, then the home team has you covered.
The Atlanta Braves will host watch parties for National League Division Series games 3 and 4 at The Battery Atlanta. Both games will be played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
The first pitch for Sunday's game is 4:10 p.m. The first pitch for Monday's game will be at 3:07 p.m. Both games will be shown on the video screen at the Georgia Power Pavilion.
Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch from the Plaza Green. The Braves will have activities that will kick off 30 minutes before the start of both games. You can also expect a DJ and a sighting of some Braves alumni.
On Sunday, Gary Matthews and Kris Medlen will take photos with fans. Radio station 680 The Fan will broadcast its pregame show and FOX Sports South will hold its post-game wrap up from the Plaza set.
The Braves fell 7-6 to the Cardinals Thursday in the first game of the NLDS but bounced back with a 3-0 Game 2 win.
The team that wins the best-of-five-game series will advance to the National League Championship Series.
