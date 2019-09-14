MLB Playoff schedule: Dates for NLDS, NLCS and World Series

The race for October is on. So far, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only team to have clinched their spot in the playoffs.
The Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves could join them in the next week.
The Braves magic number to win the NL East is down to six, but they can clinch at least a playoff spot with a win or if the Cubs and Phillies lose Saturday night.
Here is the complete list of dates for the 2019 MLB postseason. Times and matchups will be announced later.
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: NL Wild Card Game
Wednesday, Oct. 2: AL Wild Card Game
DIVISION SERIES
*A = Involves club with best record; B = Not involving club with best record
- Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'A' Game 1
- Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'B' Game 1
- Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'A' Game 1
- Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'B' Game 1
- Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'A' Game 2
- Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'B' Game 2
- Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'A' Game 2
- Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'B' Game 2
- Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'A' Game 3
- Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'B' Game 3
- Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'A' Game 3
- Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'B' Game 3
- Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)
- Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)
- Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)
- Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)
- Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)
- Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)
- Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)
- Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1
Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1
Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2
Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2
Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3
Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3
Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4
Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4
Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)
Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
WORLD SERIES
*Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record
Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1
Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2
Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day
Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3
Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4
Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}