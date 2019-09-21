BACK-TO-BACK: Braves win their second straight NL East division title

ATLANTA - For the first time in over a decade, the Atlanta Braves have won back-to-back division titles!
The Braves wrapped up another National League East crown thanks to a win over the San Francisco Giants Friday night at SunTrust Park.
It is Atlanta's 14th NL East title and 18th overall division title.
We'll have highlights and reaction, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
[MLB Playoff schedule: Dates for NLDS, NLCS and World Series]
The back-to-back titles mark the first streak for the Braves since they won an historic 14 straight division titles from 1991 until 2005.
Tickets for the NLDS went on sale earlier this week and can be purchased at braves.com/tickets. With the Dodgers leading the overall standings, the Braves will more than likely face the winner of the NL Central division.
Right now, the St. Louis Cardinals have the lead over the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
