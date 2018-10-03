ATLANTA - Did you miss out on your chance for tickets to the Atlanta Braves' National League Division Series against the Dodgers? Well, you're in luck.
The Braves have made standing room only tickets for Sunday's Game 3 available for purchase Wednesday. The tickets are for behind sections 213-218, 233-243 and behind the outfield sections, according to Ticketmaster chart.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will be with the Braves every step of the way. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE reports from Los Angeles all week!
Meanwhile if you have your ticket and need to purchase parking, passes for Game 3 and a potential Game 4 will be on sale Thursday. Season ticket holders will have first access at 10 a.m. and the public can purchase SunTrust Park parking passes at Noon.
The Braves are also encouraging people across Atlanta to "Rep the A" Thursday and share their photos and videos on social media using this postseason's motto #ForEachOther.
MORE BRAVES VS. DODGERS:
- Braves surprise local high school baseball team with playoff tickets
- Braves hosting playoff watch parties at The Battery Atlanta
- Times for Braves-Dodgers NLDS Games 1, 2, 3 released
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}