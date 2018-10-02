ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the NLDS starting Thursday.
On Tuesday morning, the Braves released the starting times for the first three games of the series.
Game 1 will start at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will start at 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Game 3 is Sunday at 8 p.m. at SunTrust Park.
Times for Games 1-3 are set!#ForEachOther pic.twitter.com/hbPRwCZZKG— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 2, 2018
If necessary, Game 4 will be Monday at SunTrust Park. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles.
If the Braves beat the Dodgers, they will face the winner of the Brewers-Cubs/Rockies series.
