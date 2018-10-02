Braves hosting playoff watch parties at The Battery Atlanta

If you can't make it to Los Angeles for the big games this week, do the next best thing, party with Braves fans at The Battery.
The Atlanta Braves will host watch parties at The Battery Atlanta for the team’s first two postseason games. Game 1 is Thursday, Oct. 4 at 8:37 p.m. Game 2 is Friday at 9:37 p.m.
Braves plaza programming will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday with the games being shown on the Georgia Power Pavilion video board. A live DJ, the Heavy Hitters and ATL Breakers will entertain the crowd between innings while Blooper, the Tomahawk Team and the Home Depot Tools will be on-hand interacting with fans. Fans will have the opportunity to take selfies with Braves alumni for the first hour of the event in the plaza and take photos with the 2018 NL East Championship Pennant.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. During the game on Thursday, one lucky fan in attendance will win a pair of tickets to Sunday’s Game 3 at SunTrust Park.
This Thursday, the Braves are encouraging fans to "Rep the A" and wear their Braves gear all day. Fans can share photos of themselves wearing their team gear on social media by tagging the Braves and using the hashtag #ForEachOther for the chance to win prizes.
Parking for the watch parties is free in the Red, Green and Purple Decks for four hours.
