    BRASELTON, Ga. - The Atlanta area is home to hundreds of golf courses. There's East Lake, the TPC at Sugarloaf, Atlanta Athletic Club and plenty more to choose from.

    While Chateau Elan's Legends Course ranks as one of the state's most prestigious, it's another course at the Braselton resort that is the most fun.

    It's night golf!

    The Night Golf Experience is a two-person scramble format played on the first eight holes of the Executive Par 3 Walking Course.

    No shot is longer than 115 yards, so even beginner golfers will have a great time. 

    The action on the course lights up once the sun goes down. Golfers play with regular clubs, but use glow-in-the-dark golf balls, glow-in-the-dark flagsticks, and glow-in-the-dark tee-markers that light the course.

    Players wear glow-in-the-dark necklaces so others know where groups of golfers are located.

    The Night Golf Experience happens about once a month during the warmer months.
    The next event is set for Saturday, May 16. The two-person experience is usually grouped with an overnight stay at Chateau Elan though the resort will open some golf-only spots, if available, close to the event.

