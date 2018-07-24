0 Train to be a ninja, race go-carts at new spot in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. - If you're training to become a ninja, WSBTV.com has found the right place. And if you're just looking for a fun place to hang out with friends one night, it works for that, too.

Nitro Zone recently opened in Norcross. The entertainment destination features an American Ninja obstacle course, a trampoline park, bowling, bazooka ball, go-carts and more.

Can you climb the Warped Wall? Can you survive Devil's Ladder? Test your strength, endurance, balance and fitness across 30 different obstacles on the American Ninja obstacle course. The course was created and reimagined by a former contestant on the TV show "American Ninja Warrior."

"The ninja course is now top-of-the-line (and) the biggest in the country," Nitro Zone's Cameron Gentry told WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks. "We have a 45-foot obstacle that you come and experience your grip strength for all. And it's fun for everybody. I've seen young kids in there and we also have the ninja area for little kids and we also have a ninja area for older kids."

Once ninja training is finished, guests can head over to the trampoline park. It features 60 tampolines. Jump around or give dodgeball a go.

Nitro Zone also features something Gentry called a first for Georgia. It's bazooka ball -- a cross between laser tag and paintball. Check out the video above to learn more about it.

There's bowling for adults and children. The same is true for go-carts. Strap on a helmet and compete with other racers on the Nitro Speedway. Experience an adrenaline rush zipping through hairpin turns and hitting 45 mph on the straightaway.

Nitro Zone is at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial and Jimmy Carter boulevards.

