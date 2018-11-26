ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have reached a one-year agreement with free agent Josh Donaldson, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Donaldson, 32, is a three-time MLB All-Star and won the American League MVP award in 2015.
After battling injuries through parts of the season, Donaldson hit .246/.352/.449 with eight homers and 23 RBIs over 52 games.
It was far below Donaldson’s standards, but the Braves’ hope is he’s healthy and can recapture even his 2017 form, when he hit .270 with 33 bombs and 78 RBIs.
Donaldson -- who played college baseball at Auburn -- has played for the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.
According to Ken Rosenthal, the deal is worth $23 million. The deal is pending a physical.
The Braves also signed free agent Brian McCann on Monday.
