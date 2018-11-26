0 Braves bring back catcher Brian McCann

The Braves brought fan favorite Brian McCann back to Atlanta to fill their catching void.

McCann, 34, played for the Braves from 2005-13. An Athens native, McCann is a seven-time All-Star (six consecutively) and won a World Series with the Astros in 2017.

He departed for the Yankees prior to the 2014 season. McCann spent three seasons in New York before being traded to Houston.

McCann hit .212/.301/.339 across 63 games for the Astros in 2018. He adds veteran leadership to a young Braves clubhouse and will split time with fellow Georgia native Tyler Flowers at catcher.

The Braves prioritized adding another backstop. Kurt Suzuki, who paired with Flowers the past two seasons, left for Washington in free agency.

Miami’s J.T. Realmuto was a trade target, but the asking price, along with the Marlins’ reported reluctance to trade their best player within the division, complicated those talks.

Enter McCann, who can rejoin the franchise that raised him.

Terms of the agreement aren’t yet disclosed, but it’s likely a modest deal for McCann, who expressed desire to conclude his career with the Braves.

“One hundred percent,” McCann said when asked last offseason if he would want to retire a Brave. “One hundred percent. This is my home. I played close to 10 years here. This organization is really, really, really close to my heart. I love this organization.

“Listen, I came up through this organization,” he said. “Spent some amazing years (with the Braves). I’ll always be an Atlanta Brave. So I love this organization, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

The future, as fate would have it, pegged him back to the organization he loves. He and his wife, Ashley, still reside in the Atlanta area and have been pillars in the community, including their routine charity work with the Rally Foundation.

This article was written by Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

