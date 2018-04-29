Braves release outfielder Bourjos

PHILADELPHIA - The Braves continued to thin their outfield herd Sunday, releasing Peter Bourjos four days after the veteran was designated for assignment.
Bourjos signed a $1 million contract in the last weekend of spring training after being released by the Cubs. He was on the Braves’ opening-day roster but made just two starts and went 3-for-25 with a double and two walks in 18 games. He was DFA’d last week when the Braves called up outfield phenom Ronald Acuna.
Lane Adams, another outfielder on the opening-day roster, opted to become a free agent Friday rather than accept an assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. He was DFA’d on April 19.
Now that Acuna has arrived, the Braves have three outfielders – left fielder Acuna, center fielder Ender Inciarte, right fielder Nick Markakis -- who’ll play virtually every inning as long as they stay healthy. Backup Preston Tucker and utility man Ryan Flaherty can play the outfield corners and Acuna can play strong defense at any outfield position and would move to center if necessary.
