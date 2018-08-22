0 Braves release 2019 schedule, announce changes to games at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA - You’ll have to get to SunTrust Park earlier next season. The Atlanta Braves will start games 15 minutes earlier.

The Braves announced their entire 2019 tentative schedule Wednesday. A final schedule, that will include time for road games and a promotional schedule, will be released in the offseason.

The schedule includes time changes for home games at SunTrust Park. Night games will begin at 7:20 p.m. and Sunday games will begin at 1:20 p.m.

“When we opened SunTrust Park we wanted to do everything we could to ensure that fans coming to our games would have an easy time getting here,” Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO, said in a statement. “Now that we have almost two seasons under our belts and have observed the flow around the ballpark, we feel comfortable moving start times up."

TRENDING STORIES:

The Braves will open the season March 28 with a three-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies. The team will return home for a six-game series against the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins that begins April 1.

The Braves will have holiday home games against the Phillies on Father’s Day and the Fourth of July and against the Toronto Blue Jays on Labor Day.

The Braves will play the American League Central, plus Toronto, as part of eight interleague series. At home, they play the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Blue Jays. On the road, they play the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Blue Jays and Royals.

The Braves close the regular-season home schedule with six games against the Phillies on Sept. 17-19 and the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 20-22.

They conclude the season with five games at the Royals on Sept. 24-25 and New York Mets on Sept. 27-29.

CLICK HERE for the entire 2019 tentative schedule.

Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.