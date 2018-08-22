COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State trustees have begun discussing the future of football coach Urban Meyer.
Board Chairman Michael Gasser briefly called a meeting to order Wednesday before the board went behind closed doors to decide whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.
The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.
A decision isn't expected Wednesday.
Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.
No timetable has been given for final resolution of the saga that has overshadowed the team's preparation for its 2018 season, which begins Sept. 1.
Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in the AP preseason Top 25. The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 3.
Below are minute-by-minute updates:
10:45 a.m.
Meyer has arrived at Longaberger Alumni House on the school's campus, where the board of trustees and university president are meeting to discuss his future with the Buckeyes.
8:30 a.m.
A large contingent of media gathered as the Ohio State board of trustees arrived for a meeting to discuss the future of football coach Urban Meyer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}