  • Georgia Bulldogs rank No. 3 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    ATHENS, Ga. - With the 2018 season kicking off in two weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are ready to return to the top of the college football world. 

    Georgia is ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll released Monday. It is the first time Georgia has landed in the top 5 since 2013 and its highest preseason ranking since the Bulldogs were picked No. 1 in 2008. 

    The Bulldogs finished No. 2 in the final AP poll of the season last year. 

    For the latest UGA news and analysis, catch Bulldogs Gameday Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Channel 2 this season. 

    For the third consecutive year, AP voters have selected the Alabama Crimson Tide as their preseason favorite. Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff Championship in Atlanta back in January.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The teams are not scheduled to meet during the regular season but could potentially meet in Atlanta again for the SEC Championship in December. 

    The Bulldogs open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 against Austin Peay State University. 

    Here is the complete AP Top 25 preseason poll. 

    1. Alabama
    2. Clemson
    3. Georgia
    4. Wisconsin
    5. Ohio State
    6. Washington
    7. Oklahoma
    8. Miami (Fla.)
    9. Auburn
    10. Penn State
    11. Michigan State
    12. Notre Dame
    13. Stanford
    14. Michigan
    15. USC
    16. TCU
    17. West Virginia
    18. Mississippi State
    19. Florida State
    20. Virginia Tech
    21. UCF
    22. Boise State
    23. Texas
    24. Oregon
    25. LSU

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories