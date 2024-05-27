Austin Riley, Sean Murphy back in Braves lineup after their injuries

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As the Braves deal with Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury, the team announced some good news on the injury front Monday afternoon.

Catcher Sean Murphy and third baseman Austin Riley are back in the lineup for the first of four games against the Washington Nationals.

Murphy hasn’t played since Opening Day when he strained his oblique against the Phillies. The team placed him on the injured list, but the catcher completed a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers last week.

Riley has missed the last two weeks healing from a left intercostal strain. Atlanta took him out of the lineup until Riley could pick up a bat again and feel comfortable swinging.

Riley will bat second in the order, while Murphy will bat fifth in the order.

Riley and Murphy’s returns signal some sigh of relief for the Braves, who have been dealt a bad hand this season when it comes to injuries.

The Braves lost ace Spencer Strider to a right elbow injury in April. Then on Sunday, Acuña, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, tore his left knee ACL. Atlanta announce late Sunday night he would miss the rest of the season.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker is expected to give an update on Acuña’s injuries and Riley and Murphy returning to the lineup before Monday’s game.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

