ATLANTA - After being pipped by them for the Supporters’ Shield, Atlanta United will play New York Red Bulls for the right to play for the MLS Cup.
The two teams will face off in the Eastern Conference finals of the MLS playoffs. Atlanta United advanced by defeating NYCFC 1-0 at Yankee Stadium in the first leg and 3-1 in the second leg at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
BREAKING: Atlanta United moves on to MLS Eastern Conference Finals after win against NYCFC https://t.co/Iy42ZJRyBR pic.twitter.com/8ZbENsxZtM— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 12, 2018
Red Bulls advanced by defeating Columbus 3-0 in the second leg after losing 1-0 in the first leg in Ohio.
Atlanta United will host the Red Bulls on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. Red Bulls will host the second leg on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Atlanta Untied has yet to defeat Red Bulls in four previous meetings during the past two seasons.
Atlanta United was beaten 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a controversy-filled game on May 20. It was hammered by Red Bulls 2-0 in Harrison, N.J. in which it was dominated on Sept. 30.
Atlanta United is nothing if not motivated after Red Bulls took the Supporters Shield on the final day of the regular season because it defeated Orlando while Atlanta United lost at Toronto. Red Bulls finished with a league-record 71 points. Atlanta United finished with 69, tied for the second-most in league history.
But the Atlanta United that was blown out by Red Bulls and played flat against Toronto was replaced by a gritter team that took the fight to NYCFC in its two playoff games.
This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}