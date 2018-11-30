Atlanta United heads home the champions of the East

ATLANTA - Atlanta United is set to play the Portland Timbers next Saturday for Atlanta’s first pro sports title in 13 years – and it’s a home game.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Five Stripes have to win one more game to take home the MLS Cup.
Officials are hoping for an MLS Cup attendance record of more than 72,000 in the stadium for the big game next week.
Channel 2 Action News caught up with franchise owner Arthur Blank and the team in New Jersey after The Five Stripes took the series against the New York Red Bulls.
Blank talked about how the culture and the atmosphere around the team is like nothing he's ever seen before. He says now the team is focused on one thing, winning the cup for Atlanta.
