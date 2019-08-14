NEW THIS MORNING: Atlanta United coach faces backlash about equal pay comments

ATLANTA - As Atlanta United prepares to play an historic match tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the team's manager is facing some backlash this morning.
In an interview with The Guardian, manager Frank de Boer called equal pay for men and women in international soccer "ridiculous."
LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 6:30 a.m.: What the Atlanta United team president had to say about his manager's comments.
TRENDING STORIES
- Todd Chrisley, wife indicted by federal grand jury on tax evasion charges
- Former Lyft driver accused of scamming disabled woman out of thousands arrested
- Once again, Uga is declared college football's top mascot
The debate over equal pay picked up again after the United States defeated the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup in June.
The newspaper had asked de Boer about a recent decision by his native Netherlands. The country pledged to raise women's pay to make it even with men by the next Women's World Cup.
Channel 2 wants to get your thoughts on the issue. Join the conversation by going to WSBTV.com/votenow
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}