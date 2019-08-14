  • NEW THIS MORNING: Atlanta United coach faces backlash about equal pay comments

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - As Atlanta United prepares to play an historic match tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the team's manager is facing some backlash this morning. 

    In an interview with The Guardian, manager Frank de Boer called equal pay for men and women in international soccer "ridiculous." 

    The debate over equal pay picked up again after the United States defeated the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup in June.

    The newspaper had asked de Boer about a recent decision by his native Netherlands. The country pledged to raise women's pay to make it even with men by the next Women's World Cup.

