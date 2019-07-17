Atlanta Falcons agree to new deal with LB Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons reached another deal with one of their defensive leaders Wednesday.
The Falcons and linebacker Deion Jones have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $57 million. The deal comes two days after the team agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
No chance Rosenhaus was leaving Atlanta without a deal...— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 17, 2019
Grady ✔️
Debo✔️
Julio now up.... https://t.co/ZCXXpWVAvY
Y'all already know...— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 17, 2019
It's on for @debo. 😤 pic.twitter.com/R8gLS8Ifvr
Jones was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and would have become a free agent in 2020.
Before the agreement, Jones was the 47th highest paid linebacker in the league, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Falcons have now locked up two of their defensive stars, but they are still hoping to work on a new deal for wide receiver Julio Jones. Team practice starts Monday.
