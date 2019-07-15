0 Falcons agree to four-year, $68 million deal with Grady Jarrett

The Falcons and representatives for Grady Jarrett reached a multi-year contract before the 4 p.m. deadline on Monday, according to the Falcons and Jarrett’s agent.

The Falcons placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jarrett March 4. The four-year deal is worth $68 million.

Owner Arthur Blank proclaimed earlier in the offseason that Jarrett, who signed his $15.209 million franchise tender April 22, would be a Falcon for life.

Jarrett was a fifth round pick out of Clemson.

Entering the weekend, the negotiations were described as “cool” between the team and Jarrett’s agent, Todd France. But it was quickly added that things could “heat up” as the deadline approached..

Face to face meetings on Monday were successful.

Going all the way back to after the 2017 season, the Falcons have said that re-signing Jarrett, 28, was a priority.

It was noted by CBS Sports business analyst Joel Corry, a former agent, that France also represents the NFL’s two highest paid interior defensive linemen, Aaron Donald ($22.5 million per year) and Fletcher Cox ($17.1 million per year).

Jarrett and Houston pass rush Jadeveon Clowney were the only remaining players on franchise tags. San Francisco reached a deal with kicker Robbie Gould on Monday.

Now, five players to receive the franchise tag this offseason have signed multi-year deals.

Clowney must wait until the 2019 regular season ends to sign a long-term deal. The Texans could tag him for a second year or allowed to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Falcons have sparingly used the franchise tag on position players. The team put tag on cornerback Brent Grimes in 2012 for $10.28 million after they failed to reach a long-term deal. Before Grimes, they used to return punter/kickoff specialist Michael Koenen in 2009 for $2.4 million.

Jarrett had 52 tackles, six sacks, 16 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and eight tackles for losses last season.

Jarrett’s rookie contract was a four-year, $2.527 million deal signed with the Falcons on May 8, 2015.

Jarrett has played in 61 games and made 46 starts. He’s made 179 tackles (95 solo) with 14 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and 40 quarterback hits.

During Super Bowl LI, Jarrett tied an NFL record with three sacks against the New England Patriots. Since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, three other players have posted three sacks in the Super Bowl — Darnell Dockett, Kony Ealy and Reggie White.

The Falcons are also working on a contract extension for wide receiver Julio Jones, who is projected to land a deal that averages more than $20 million per year.

The Falcons’ rookies are scheduled to report for training camp on the Thursday, July 18. The veterans are set to report Sunday, July 21.

